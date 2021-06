Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 17:24 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (Jun 21) that it is setting up a technology transfer hub for producing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, which could start manufacturing doses in 9 to 12 months.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-setting-up-hub-to-make-covid-19-vaccines-in-south-africa-15062080