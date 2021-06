Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 17:41 Hits: 0

Western powers hit Belarus with a wave of new sanctions on Monday (Jun 21) in a coordinated response to Minsk's forced landing of a Ryanair plane last month to arrest a journalist on board, an act that is set to prompt further economic sanctions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/west-hits-belarus-with-new-sanctions-over-ryanair--piracy--15062334