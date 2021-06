Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 19:36 Hits: 0

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday (Jun 21) backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting US President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.

