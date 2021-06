Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 20:24 Hits: 0

Turkey will further relax restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 from next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday (Jun 21) after the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country fell to around 5,000.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-to-further-ease-covid-19-restrictions-from-july-15063392