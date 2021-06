Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 22:10 Hits: 1

A growing consensus that US courts and regulatory agencies do not enforce anti-trust law as vigorously as they should has gained momentum with recent appointments, says Professor Eric Posner.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/us-anti-trust-laws-big-tech-lina-khan-biden-big-tech-monopoly-15059978