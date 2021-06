Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 16:02 Hits: 0

As conflict rages in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, Nobel Peace Prize winner and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has been accused of overseeing famine and ethnic violence, now faces the country’s first multi-party election since 2005.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/0621/Amid-ethnic-conflict-Ethiopians-vote.-Free-and-fair-elections?icid=rss