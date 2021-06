Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 16:06 Hits: 0

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA, determining that the current limits for student-athletes on education-related compensation violate existing anti-trust laws. The Court did not reject limits on salaries, however.

