Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 16:11 Hits: 0

On Friday, the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar. The resolution undermines the military’s claimed legitimacy and marks an international stand against human rights abuses being perpetrated in the country.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0621/Can-a-non-binding-UN-resolution-sway-the-Myanmar-military?icid=rss