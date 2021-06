Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:40 Hits: 0

The Communist Party of China's 1951 annexation of the water-rich Tibetan Plateau – the starting point of Asia’s ten major river systems – gave China tremendous power over Asia’s water map. In the ensuing decades, the country has made the most of this riparian advantage, but at an enormous social and environmental cost.

