Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 15:29 Hits: 0

The risks associated with climate change, biodiversity loss, and our responses to those problems are poorly understood, because there are no historical comparisons. But with the right tools, central banks and other macro-prudential authorities can stay ahead of the curve.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/green-swans-how-central-banks-should-manage-climate-risk-by-helene-rey-2021-06