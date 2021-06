Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 14:49 Hits: 0

Overall, Joe Biden’s recent European tour – his first foreign trip as US president – deserves high marks for both planning and execution. But disagreements among democratic countries will not vanish overnight, nor will the West recover its former global standing any time soon.

