Trump reportedly lamented that 'the Blacks hate me' in 2020

Republicans right now are wound up about critical race theory, arguing that teaching about racism, or that there are historical problems with racism are problematic and must be stopped. Why, with the passage of the Juneteenth federal holiday, Republicans would like to point to the fact that racism is clearly just a problem in the past.

How far in the past? In explosive revelations published by Politico, it appears not far at all.

“I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks—it’s always Jared telling me to do this,” Trump said to one confidante on Father’s Day. “And they all f------ hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me.”

Jared Kushner leaned in:

“I’m just going to stop you,” he said. “There is going to be one story that dominates absolutely everything for the foreseeable future. I’m already hearing from African American leaders about the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.” Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, brushed it off. “Nobody is going to care about that,” Meadows told him, according to officials in the room. Meadows disputed this version of events.

The story, which deserves to be read in Politico, shows how, behind the scenes, the Trump administration was everything you always thought it was about. A bunch of petty, self-centered egotists.

Trump wanted people to believe he invented Juneteenth. Sorry, Donald. It was never about you.

In our interview, one year ago this week, Trump tried to put a spin on the controversy. He told me that he had made Juneteenth a day to remember. “Nobody had heard of it,” Trump told me.

