News Roundup: Infrastructure 'bipartisanship' still not a thing; DeSantis steals Trump's crown?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: The Senate continues to plod its way towards a recognition that Republicans won't be contributing to a "bipartisan" infrastructure plan or anything else. A new straw poll ranks Florida Man and Trump impersonator Ron DeSantis over Trump himself in Republican 2024 presidential preferences, so get ready for some truly blistering Trump attacks. In the meantime, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is still (sigh) trying to claim Trump's Most Odious Rhetoric crown for himself. I still say his heart’s not in it, though.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Biden still giving oxygen to bipartisan infrastructure talks, but sets hard line on who will pay

• Trouble in paradise: DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 presidential straw poll

• As Texas governor claims he'll crowdfund for wall, he's also resuming vile 'invasion' rhetoric

• 'Honor our promises': New bill would expand and expedite visa program for Afghan allies

• Will your family be getting the new monthly child tax credit? Here's how to check

From the community:

• Pastor's Trump-like tirade against reporter explains how evangelicals bowed down to Trump

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2036380