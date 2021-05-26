Fighting for Freedom From Colombia to Palestine - Millions are taking to the street to resist economic degradation and ethnic cleansing. A conversation with revolutionaries on multiple continents.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 15:01 Hits: 3

Right now, working people in other parts of the world are being crushed by a relentless onslaught of murderous violence and dispossession, economic degradation, and inhumane exploitation—they are fighting for their lives, and they are asking for our help. In Palestine, against the ceaseless violence of occupation, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing, Palestinians are rising up to resist their own erasure; in Colombia, millions have taken to the streets to fight against a corrupt system by which the government, the police, and the forces of international oligarchy have waged class war on working people.

In this special episode of Working People, spanning three continents, we interview Irene Vélez Torres and Toufic Haddad, two people who are living through world-changing struggles in Colombia and Palestine that working people around the world need to know about, need to care about, and need to take up as our own.

Interview with Irene Vélez Torres begins at 20:25

Interview with Toufic Haddad begins at 46:51

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/colombia-palestine-apartheid-neoliberalism-capitalism