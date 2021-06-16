The Painful History of Injury in the Workplace - In the latest instalment of Working People, author Nate Holdren discusses his new book, 'Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era.'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 22:08 Hits: 3

We will be back to our regular Working People schedule next week. Until then, to tide y'all over, and to celebrate his book recently receiving Honorable Mention for the Merle Curti Intellectual History Award, we're unlocking our bonus episode conversation with historian Nate Holdren. We talk with Nate about his latest book, Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era, and about what exactly people lose when they are injured at work. (C/W: some descriptions of workplace injuries.)

