Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper warned Monday it is unable to pay staff and is at imminent risk of closure after the government froze the company's assets using a sweeping new national security law.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210621-hong-kong-pro-democracy-newspaper-apple-daily-could-shut-in-days-after-govt-freezes-assets