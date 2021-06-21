Ethiopian elections: In the eyes of the international community, this vote ‘is already tainted’

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 05:47 Hits: 3

Ethiopians vote in general elections on Monday, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeking a popular mandate after his 2018 rise to power ended decades of authoritarian rule. But while Abiy’s victory is seen as probable, the international community is unlikely to see the election as legitimate amid voting delays, ongoing violence in Tigray and a boycott by some opposition parties. FRANCE 24 spoke to William Davison, an Ethiopia expert at the International Crisis Group.

