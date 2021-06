Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 07:00 Hits: 4

For Americans whose businesses fall victim to ransomware and want simple advice on whether to pay the criminals, don’t expect much help from the US government. The answer is apt to be: It depends. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/21/paying-fortifies-ransomware-gangs-but-scant-support-for-bans