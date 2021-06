Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 07:00 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) - The first round results of France's regional elections marked a form of failure for President Emmanuel Macron's party, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday, although he added it was too soon to draw conclusions for the 2022 Presidential vote. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/21/french-regional-vote-marks-form-of-failure-for-macron039s-party--interior-minister