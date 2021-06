Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 07:15 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Families can now register their children for vaccination following the recent decision to start inoculating children over 12 years of age. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/21/covid-19-families-can-now-register-kids-over-12-for-vaccination-on-mysejahtera