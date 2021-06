Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 20:35 Hits: 1

Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party took an early lead as votes were counted after a parliamentary election on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported, citing the electoral commission.

