Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 22:10 Hits: 3

Glassdoor alraedy has a list of the best 50 CEOs but maybe a list of the 50 worst has found its time, says the Financial Times' Pilita Clark.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/top-50-worst-bosses-how-to-manage-tips-hacks-bad-15053220