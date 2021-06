Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 23:00 Hits: 3

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Sunday (Jun 20) it will allow the "limited export" of farm produce from Gaza, one month after a ceasefire with the enclave's Hamas rulers to end an 11-day conflict. The crowded Mediterranean territory, home to around 2 million Palestinians, has been under an Israeli ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-gaza-limited-export-farm-produce-15057676