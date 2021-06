Category: World Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

Tropical Depression Claudette claimed 12 lives in Alabama as the storm swept across the southeastern US, causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/12-dead-in-alabama-due-to-tropical-depression-claudette-15056010