Sputnik V Announces a Booster Shot Against the Delta Variant

The makers of the Sputnik V vaccine confirmed Thursday that they would soon be able to supply a booster vaccine, adjusted to face the new variant of the coronavirus known as the Delta strain.

This new strain of the coronavirus was first detected in India and has invaded more than 74 countries.

According to experts, it could soon become the dominant variant worldwide due to its high contagiousness.

To date, studies do not accurately test the efficacy of vaccines against this variant, and some reports even confirm that the efficacy of such drugs decreases slightly when confronted with the Delta variant.

BREAKING: #SputnikV will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers. Below are the highlights of Sputnik V’s pioneering role in developing vaccine cocktails. June 17, 2021

The announcement by the manufacturers of Sputnik V could make it the first vaccine that directly targets this strain.

Last Tuesday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) assured that "Sputnik V is the most efficient vaccine against the Delta variant," according to a study presented by the Gamaleya Center, developer of the drug.

This strain, also known as B.1.6172, has been noted for its ability to replicate faster than others and causes, among other symptoms, hearing impairment, stomach pain, joint pain, severe gastric disorders, and blood clots that can lead to gangrene.

