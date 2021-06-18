March for the Freedom of the Saharawi People Arrives in Madrid

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 19:14 Hits: 3

On Friday, human rights defenders and social activists from Catalonia, the Basque Country, Cantabria, and Aragon arrived at Madrid's Puerta del Sol Square to demand the independence of Western Sahara, which is controlled by Moroccan Armed Forces.

The columns of the march came after traveling over 440 kilometers over Spain, as a citizen response to Morocco’s violation of the ceasefire in the Guerguerat area, a United Nations-monitored buffer zone.

During their journey, the activists held meetings with delegations from the Spanish subnational government and collected signatures in solidarity with the Saharawi People. The evidence of this endorsement was presented to Spain's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Upon arriving in Madrid, the march was received by political forces such as "We Can" (Podemos) and "United Left", which publicly expressed their support for the Saharawi cause.



The fight of saharaui people to get independence as sovereign Nation from #illegal#occupation of #Morocco, has several enemies like, #France, #Spain, #EU and others, what is amazing is the #Resistance ✌������of the #saharaui ppl against such powerful enemies and their machineries!! pic.twitter.com/CPJzdxBRRD December 2, 2019

Traditionally known as "the Berber", the Saharawi live in the deserts of the Western Sahara region, which includes some territories in Mauritania, Morocco, and Algeria. Western Sahara ceased to be a Spanish colony in 1975. After that, an armed conflict broke out between the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army, (SPLA) and the Moroccan government whose armed forces intend to control this area. Blessed with phosphate deposits and rich fishing waters, the Western Sahara region contains the main land route from Morocco to the rest of Africa.

