Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 08:50 Hits: 11

Ebrahim Raisi's victory at the polls wasn't much of a surprise. The 60-year-old holds deeply conservative views on many social issues, and may well shape Iran's political landscape far beyond his presidency.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-is-iran-s-new-president-elect-ebrahim-raisi/a-57969574?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf