Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 05:23 Hits: 13

Armenians are voting Sunday in a national election after months of tensions over last year's defeat in fighting against Azerbaijan over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210620-armenia-begins-voting-in-snap-election-amid-enduring-post-karabakh-tensions