Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 04:45 Hits: 11

European and African governments have different perspectives on dealing with refugees and migration challenges. It's high time for Europe and Africa to genuinely work together, says DW’s Harrison Mwilima.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-europe-should-listen-more-to-africa-on-migration/a-57954955?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf