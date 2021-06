Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 05:03 Hits: 11

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen's party is expected to make gains as French voters pick their regional assemblies, less than a year before the presidential election.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-le-pen-s-far-right-seeks-regional-election-boost/a-57970808?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf