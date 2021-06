Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 06:55 Hits: 14

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has found a new leader in Herbert Kickl, despite some opposition to his blunt approach with voters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-herbert-kickl-elected-to-lead-far-right-freedom-party/a-57971160?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf