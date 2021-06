Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 06:26 Hits: 11

KOTA BARU (Bernama): The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is implementing an integrated operational pilot project to further strengthen border security controls nationwide to curb cross-border crimes and the entry of illegal immigrants, especially with the country still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/20/armed-forces-implements-integrated-pilot-project-to-further-tighten-border-security