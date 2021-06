Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 02:36 Hits: 11

Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62per cent efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.

