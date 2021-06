Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 June 2021 04:56 Hits: 12

Dubai's state airport operator on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport on Thursday after a 15 month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dubai-airport-terminal-1-to-reopen-this-week-says-operator-15053232