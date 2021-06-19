Truth or Fake: Did this video reveal France's withdrawal of troops from Mali?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 08:39 Hits: 3

On June 11, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of Operation Barkhane, France's military operation in Mali. But a video had been circulating for a while that supposedly showed French troops already leaving Mali. So where does the video come from? And what does it really show? We found out, in this latest episode of Truth or Fake!

