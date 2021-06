Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 09:14 Hits: 3

Five police officers were injured overnight in western France as they broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave, authorities said Saturday, with one party-goer losing a hand in the clashes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210619-police-partygoers-clash-overnight-at-unauthorised-rave-in-western-france