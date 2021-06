Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

Hundreds of homeless crack addicts have been grouped in a park in northeast Paris in a bid to keep them from roaming the streets, a decision that has inflamed tensions between drug users and local residents as authorities grapple with a spiralling drug problem. FRANCE 24 reports from Paris’s crack kingdom.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210619-syringes-in-the-sandpit-the-paris-public-garden-for-crack-addicts-and-kids