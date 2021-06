Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 10:20 Hits: 3

RENNES, France: Five police officers were injured overnight in western France as they broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave, authorities said on Saturday (Jun 19), with one partygoer losing a hand in the clashes. Defying an 11pm coronavirus curfew, the group had attempted to set up the party at a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-several-hurt-police-break-up-mass-rave-covid-19-curfew-15047898