Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 11:31 Hits: 3

MOSCOW: Russia's capital Moscow on Saturday (Jun 19) reported a pandemic high for new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, as the city's hospitals are flooded with new patients due to the Delta variant. The city registered 9,120 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, according to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-russia-moscow-record-high-cases-second-day-15048092