Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 06:26 Hits: 11

State television and rival candidates in a field dominated by hard-liners have said that ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi is on track to win Iran's presidential election, with the vote count continuing amid signs of low turnout.

