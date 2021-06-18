DOJ releases video of Trump insurrectionist punching federal officer in the face

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 20:28 Hits: 11

The U.S. Dept. of Justice has released another video of insurrectionist activity at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This one appears to show a man in a camouflage jacket shoving and then punching a federal officer in the face, hitting his face-shield.

"Prosecutors say this is NJ gym owner Scott Fairlamb (in the camo jacket) shoving a cop (at 0:28), and then punching him in the face (at 0:31). Fairlamb pleaded not guilty," CNN's Marshall Cohen reports (tweet and video below.)

There is a DOJ Criminal Complaint for Fairlamb filed January 21 that lists offenses including "Certain Acts During Civil Disorder," "Assaulting a Federal Officer," "Carrying a Dangerous Weapon," and "Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds."

As the video shows, a handful of D.C. Metropolitan Police officers waded into a veritable sea of agitated Trump supporters.

The man, allegedly Fairlamb, seems to pick a fight with one of the cops, then another, leading very quickly to him grabbing an officer, shoving him, then punching him "in the head," as the Complaint asserts.

The complaint also says there is video of him saying, "What Patriots do? We fuckin' disarm them and then we storm fuckin' the Capitol."

The Washington Post has a "detention decision" online that says "he must be detained," meaning kept in jail before trial.

