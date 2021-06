Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 06:34 Hits: 15

Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung have appeared in a Hong Kong court, charged with collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-apple-daily-chiefs-denied-bail-under-security-law/a-57962299?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf