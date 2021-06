Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 08:35 Hits: 12

With most of the ballots counted, conservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi has won 62% of the vote, an Interior Ministry spokesman has said. He takes over with the future of the Iran nuclear deal still in the air.

