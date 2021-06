Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 08:25 Hits: 12

PETALING JAYA: Parliament should reconvene to debate the 12th Malaysia Plan, says the G25 group of eminent Malays. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/19/bring-up-12th-malaysia-plan-for-debate-when-parliament-reconvenes-says-g25