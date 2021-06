Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 16:10 Hits: 6

Days of heavy rains and flooding threatened to delay the vaccination of more than a hundred residents of villages in Mustang, a rural region of northern Nepal. However, on June 15, a local health worker braved the rushing waters to make a precarious transfer of several coolers full of vaccine doses, in a video that has spread on social networks in Nepal.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210618-health-workers-nepal-flooding-river-covid19-vaccine