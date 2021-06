Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 06:11 Hits: 13

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has had no cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the use of Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, says the Health Ministry amid reports of such illnesses happening in the United States, United Kingdom and Singapore recently. Read full story

