Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 07:15 Hits: 14

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department has undertaken a rescue mission after an accident between a lorry and a car at Jalan Ipoh – Lumut on Saturday (June 19). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/19/perak-bomba-rescues-car-accident-victim-cops-on-the-hunt-for-missing-lorry-driver