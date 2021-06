Category: World Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 22:00 Hits: 10

From its humble beginnings in drops posted by a prophet-like figure on 4chan, QAnon has evolved to become a social movement that continues to thrive despite being driven underground, says William Cooper.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/qanon-conspiracy-theory-group-trump-who-is-q-violence-fbi-report-15016796