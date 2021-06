Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 22:23 Hits: 5

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has welcomed a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to accept, on a priority basis, the legal case that the Moscow bureau of the broadcaster brought to it last month against the Russian government.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/rferl-russia-echr-foreign-agent-/31313478.html