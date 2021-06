Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 23:58 Hits: 6

The North Korean leader didn't rule out the possibility of entering into dialogue with Washington but said his country should be more prepared to have an adversarial relationship with the Joe Biden administration.

